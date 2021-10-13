Advertisement

Social Security cost-of-living adjustment largest in decades as inflation jumps

FILE - In this Dec. 21, 2020, file photo people watch as the sun sets from the Presidio in San...
FILE - In this Dec. 21, 2020, file photo people watch as the sun sets from the Presidio in San Francisco. Rising inflation led to a sizeable increase in Social Security's annual cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, for 2022.(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 7:44 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Millions of retirees on Social Security will get a 5.9% boost in benefits for 2022. The biggest cost-of-living adjustment in 39 years follows a burst in inflation as the economy struggles to shake off the drag of the coronavirus pandemic.

The COLA, as it’s commonly called, amounts to $92 a month for the average retired worker, according to estimates released Wednesday by the Social Security Administration. That marks an abrupt break from a long lull in inflation that saw cost-of-living adjustments averaging just 1.65% a year over the last 10 years.

With the increase the estimated average Social Security payment for a retired worker will be $1,657 a month next year. A typical couple’s benefits would rise by $154 to $2,753 per month.

“It goes pretty quickly,” retiree Cliff Rumsey said of the cost-of-living increases he’s seen. After a career in sales for a leading steel manufacturer, Rumsey lives near Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. He cares at home for his wife of nearly 60 years, Judy, who has advanced Alzheimer’s disease. Since the coronavirus pandemic, Rumsey said he has noted price increases for food, wages paid to caregivers who occasionally spell him and personal care products for Judy, not to mention energy costs.

The COLA affects household budgets for about 1 in 5 Americans. That includes Social Security recipients, disabled veterans and federal retirees, nearly 70 million people in all. For baby boomers who embarked on retirement within the last 15 years, it will be the biggest increase they’ve seen.

“It’s going to be welcome,” said analyst Mary Johnson of the nonpartisan Senior Citizens League advocacy group. “But what we are hearing is that even with the COLA, buying power will still be eroded because price increases are still going up.”

Policymakers say the COLA was designed as a safeguard to protect Social Security benefits against the loss of purchasing power in an ever-changing economy, and not a pay bump for retirees. About half of seniors live in households where Social Security benefits provide at least 50% of their income, and one-quarter rely on their monthly payment for all or nearly all their earnings.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Interstate 90 closing from Rapid City to Wyoming Border at 10 pm
Pitbull concert rescheduled
Creighton Road Emergency Closure
CAR THEFT
More than 40 cars were broken into over the weekend in Box Elder
COVID numbers in South Dakota on Tuesday

Latest News

FILE - In this Feb. 11, 2005 file photo, trays of printed Social Security checks wait to be...
EXPLAINER: Why Social Security cost-of-living adjustment will jump next year
FILE - In this April 29, 2016, file photo, Mary Cain walks off the track after competing in the...
Runner sues ex-coach, Nike for millions over alleged abuse
The study showed 42 percent of girls said they worry about being made fun of for playing with...
Lego plans to remove gender stereotypes from toys
FILE - This Feb. 9, 2019 file photo shows a sign bearing the company logo outside a Tesla store...
Tensions rise as US seeks answers from Tesla over no recall