A petition to help South Dakotans vote on marijuana legalization again

South Dakotans for Better Marijuana Laws is petitioning to put cannabis legalization back on the 2022 ballot.(Gillian Trudeau)
By Gillian Trudeau
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakotans For Better Marijuana Laws is petitioning to put cannabis legalization back on the 2022 ballot, in case Amendment A is repealed in the South Dakota Supreme Court.

The organization received approval for the signature campaign just yesterday, however, the deadline is November 8th.

With such a close-approaching deadline... it creates hurdles for the cause. So now, they are in the process of distributing petitions and setting up signing locations all throughout the state.

The campaign director for the organization, Matthew Schweich, says the petition “is about more than marijuana legalization, it’s about defending the ballot initiative process and upholding the will of the people.”

“Normally, people would say that this is not enough time to do a signature drive, what’s different is the level of frustration on this issue, this is a situation where voters have had something taken away from them and our petition is a means to get it back,” said Matthew Schweich, campaign director for South Dakotans For Better Marijuana Laws.

He says they will be adding a signing location map.

