Old Man Winter’s Fall Arrival

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Old Man Winter’s early appearance brought rain and lots of snow.

Since we last spoke I have updated the forecast. We are still looking at a stark dividing line between the mostly rain to all snow. Caught in the middle of all of this is Rapid City.

Most of the day we experienced really huge flakes of snow. That was indicative of the amount of moisture that the flakes were holding. And when it wasn’t snowing it was raining.

We even heard some thunder this afternoon as the snow was just getting going. That is a phenomenon that you don’t get to see or hear often. This is caused by the same dynamics that a regular thunderstorm undergoes but the precipitation is snow instead of rain. Usually you get a good Thunder snow where there is strong upward lift that meets up with the cold sector of a system which is what we had today.

This will all lift to the northeast in the next 24-hours. We will start seeing gradual clearing in the overnight hours of Wednesday into Thursday. Make way for a nice day Thursday with colder temperatures and residual cloud cover making way for sunnier skies for the rest of the week and into next.

Expect cold overnight temperatures in the 30s and colder where it is snowing in Rapid City. Highs Wednesday in the 40s with off and on rain and snow. Expect 2-6″ of snow accumulation by the storm’s end.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.