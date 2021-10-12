Advertisement

Winter Gets an Early Start in the Black Hills

By Rhonda Lee
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 9:16 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The low pressure that we have been talking about for over a week is knocking on our doorstep. With it comes the promise of rain and snow in the Black Hills. Although it is bringing our late-in-the-season Summer to a screeching halt, it will soon be forgiven because of the precipitation it is carrying with it.

This is two sides of the same coin. We have to the east a wet part of the system coming down in the form of rain, while the western side will provide a snowier scenario.

On the Wyoming side, from Sheridan to the South Dakota state line, expect up to about 1′ of snow to make travel extremely difficult. The higher the elevation, the more intense the snowfall. Also watch out for drastically reduced visibility on I-90.

Then on the South Dakota portion of the storm, those in the Northern Hills may end up being the snow totals winners. They are looking at 5 to 19″ once the storm is over and done.

Rain and lots of it will take over the rest of the viewing area. From a line east of Rapid City, and north to south, we will get just rain. The coldest air is not going to make it over the hills and will prevent the snow from forming. The plains will get about 2 to 3″ of rain. More rain than we have seen in months! This rain will help with any ongoing firefighting efforts and hopefully prevent more wildfires.

The snow is already happening over the westernmost portions of our viewing area and will eventually filter east before becoming a rain-snow mix in the overnight hours of Tuesday into Wednesday. Then becoming all rain during the day on the plains.

The wind will also be gusting for everyone. 45mph and higher throughout the region.

Highs in the low-to-mid 40s Tuesday and Wednesday with overnight lows in the upper-to-mid 30s in the overnights.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Rapid City Police Department is investigating a crash that took place near the 2800 block...
Two-vehicle crash on Hwy 44 leaves one dead
Marsy's Law
Victim’s of the murder of a pregnant woman in 1994 fail to get notified of legal proceedings after convict given chance for parole in 2010
Bill increases this winter could be anywhere from 50 to 100%.
Customers using natural gas should expect higher costs this winter
Carroll Acres Hobby Farm hosted their first annual pumpkin patch and fall festival this weekend.
A new annual pumpkin patch and fall festival has arrived to town
Tickets for tips over 20%.
Deadwood brewhouse starts collecting tip tickets over 20% as proof fearing card chargebacks

Latest News

Winter in Rapid city
Chief Meteorologist Rhonda Lee's Monday Webcast
The Black Hills will see accumulation
Wintry Weather is Back
The Black Hills will see accumulation
Snowfall is expected for some locations over the next couple of days
Cooler temperatures are also in the forecast
Rain Will Continue This Evening, and Then More Rain Next week