Winter Gets an Early Start in the Black Hills

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The low pressure that we have been talking about for over a week is knocking on our doorstep. With it comes the promise of rain and snow in the Black Hills. Although it is bringing our late-in-the-season Summer to a screeching halt, it will soon be forgiven because of the precipitation it is carrying with it.

This is two sides of the same coin. We have to the east a wet part of the system coming down in the form of rain, while the western side will provide a snowier scenario.

On the Wyoming side, from Sheridan to the South Dakota state line, expect up to about 1′ of snow to make travel extremely difficult. The higher the elevation, the more intense the snowfall. Also watch out for drastically reduced visibility on I-90.

Then on the South Dakota portion of the storm, those in the Northern Hills may end up being the snow totals winners. They are looking at 5 to 19″ once the storm is over and done.

Rain and lots of it will take over the rest of the viewing area. From a line east of Rapid City, and north to south, we will get just rain. The coldest air is not going to make it over the hills and will prevent the snow from forming. The plains will get about 2 to 3″ of rain. More rain than we have seen in months! This rain will help with any ongoing firefighting efforts and hopefully prevent more wildfires.

The snow is already happening over the westernmost portions of our viewing area and will eventually filter east before becoming a rain-snow mix in the overnight hours of Tuesday into Wednesday. Then becoming all rain during the day on the plains.

The wind will also be gusting for everyone. 45mph and higher throughout the region.

Highs in the low-to-mid 40s Tuesday and Wednesday with overnight lows in the upper-to-mid 30s in the overnights.

