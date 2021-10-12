Advertisement

US Navy helicopter, human remains recovered off California

FILE - In this March 19, 2017 photo released by the U.S. Navy, an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter...
FILE - In this March 19, 2017 photo released by the U.S. Navy, an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter prepares to land on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz in the Pacific Ocean. The Navy declared five missing sailors dead Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, nearly a week after their helicopter, similar to the one pictured, crashed in the ocean off San Diego.(Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Ian Kinkead/U.S. Navy via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 1:43 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The remains of five people and the wreckage of a U.S. Navy helicopter that crashed in the ocean off California have been recovered.

The Navy said Tuesday that a salvage team made the recovery on Friday and the remains have been sent to Dover Air Force Base in Delaware for identification.

The MH-60S helicopter, its two pilots and three other sailors were lost in an Aug. 31 accident off San Diego.

The helicopter was operating from the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln when its rotor hit the deck and the aircraft fell into the ocean.

One crew member was rescued.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Rapid City Police Department is investigating a crash that took place near the 2800 block...
Two-vehicle crash on Hwy 44 leaves one dead
CAR THEFT
More than 40 cars were broken into over the weekend in Box Elder
Bill increases this winter could be anywhere from 50 to 100%.
Customers using natural gas should expect higher costs this winter
Public service announcement on alley closure
Grace Fitzgerald, pictured giving a piggy-back ride to her daughter, Penelope, struggled with a...
Five years after fentanyl

Latest News

Lynn Savage refused to leave her daughter while she was recovering from brain surgery.
Mother taken to jail after refusing to leave her daughter’s side at hospital
Lynn Savage refused to leave her daughter while she was recovering from brain surgery.
Mother taken to jail after refusing to leave her daughter’s side at hospital
Gabby Petito, 22, was found dead in Teton County, Wyoming, in September. The FBI determined her...
LIVE: Gabby Petito’s autopsy results announced by Wyoming coroner
COVID numbers in South Dakota on Tuesday