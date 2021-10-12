Rapid City Polar Plunge just weeks away, what you need to know

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The wintery weather may have you dreaming of the 90 degree days from a few weeks ago, with a trip to the lake or dip in the pool to cool off.

Well if you’re still in the mood for a swim despite the cold, the Rapid City Polar Plunge is for you.

“The Rapid City Polar Plunge will be held on October 30th at Black Hills Harley-Davidson. Fundraisers pledge to raise $100 for a chance to jump into icy water,” said David and John Tanner with Special Olympics South Dakota. “All to show their support to Rapid City Special Olympics athletes and athletes across the state of South Dakota. Registration begins at 9:00 AM, with the Pre-Plunge party at 11:00 AM. The Pre-Plunge party will have food, beverages, music, and candy for kids. Everyone will line up for the Plunge starting at noon. For going above and beyond the $100, Plungers are able to get a variety of items depending on how many donations they receive from a hat to a backpack. High school and college students who participate also have the opportunity to win a $500 scholarship. 40 people are signed up for the even so far! You can sign up by going to sosd.org or look up Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics on Facebook. People can jump as an individual, as well as, a team of friends, co-workers, or classmates.”

“The Law Enforcement Torch Run is the largest awareness and fundraising vehicle for Special Olympics. LETR hosts a variety of fundraising events from Polar Plunges to Tip-a-Cops to Plane Pulls,” said the Tanner’s. “All proceeds from these events go back to the Special Olympics South Dakota athletes.”

