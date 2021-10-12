Heavy Snow Expected in the Black Hills

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - RAPID CITY: Rainfall is expected to begin this afternoon and continue for much of the evening. Some models are suggesting a lot more snow than initially anticipated for Rapid City. The location of the rain/snow line will determine how much accumulation Rapid City will receive. In all likelihood, we will see mostly rain this afternoon and evening. As we get into the overnight and early morning hours tomorrow, that is when the rain will transition to snow. Expect the snow to continue until around noon on Wednesday. 2-5 inches of accumulation is expected, but we could easily see much higher amounts if the rain transitions to snow earlier.

BLACK HILLS: Heavy snow will start in the late morning and early afternoon. The snow will continue throughout the rest of today and tonight. The snow will move out of the area at around noon tomorrow. The central hills are expected to see 12-18 inches of snow. The southern hills are expected to see around 6-12 inches. The heaviest snowfall will be in the northern hills, where 2 feet+ of snow is possible.

PLAINS: Expect an ALL RAIN event over the next two days. Rain accumulation of 1-2 inches is possible. Similar to the snow, rainfall will start in the early afternoon today and continue through the morning tomorrow. All of this rain will certainly help our current drought condition.

TEMPERATURES: Temperatures are expected to be the coldest we’ve seen across our area since the spring. Highs for today and tomorrow will be in the lower 40s and 30s. Some overnight lows will drop into the 20s for parts of the hills.

REST OF THE WEEK: After Wednesday, the rest of the week is looking very clear and sunny with highs mostly in the 50s.

