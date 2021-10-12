Advertisement

Creighton Road Emergency Closure

(123RF)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Creighton Road from 222nd Street north to Denke Road is closed to thru traffic until Friday, October 15, 2021 due to road conditions and excess moisture on the base stabilization project.

This closure is also detailed on the Pennington County Public Safety Hub map which can be found at //www.pennco.org/publicsafetyhub.

If you have any questions, please call the Pennington County Highway Department at 605-394-2166.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Rapid City Police Department is investigating a crash that took place near the 2800 block...
Two-vehicle crash on Hwy 44 leaves one dead
CAR THEFT
More than 40 cars were broken into over the weekend in Box Elder
Bill increases this winter could be anywhere from 50 to 100%.
Customers using natural gas should expect higher costs this winter
Public service announcement on alley closure
Grace Fitzgerald, pictured giving a piggy-back ride to her daughter, Penelope, struggled with a...
Five years after fentanyl

Latest News

If you’re still in the mood for a swim despite the cold, the Rapid City Polar Plunge is for you.
Rapid City Polar Plunge just weeks away, what you need to know
If you’re still in the mood for a swim despite the cold, the Rapid City Polar Plunge is for you.
Rapid City Polar Plunge just weeks away, what you need to know
Planning a wedding is no small feat but what happens when after months of planning and working...
Closure of a North Dakota photography company impacting Black Hills wedding industry
How the city of Sturgis prepares for winter weather
How the city of Sturgis prepares for winter weather