Two-vehicle crash on Hwy 44 leaves one dead

The Rapid City Police Department is investigating a crash that took place near the 2800 block of Highway 44.(Nick Nelson)
By Aleah Burggraff
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 9:41 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A two-vehicle crash has resulted in one fatality.

The Rapid City Police Department is investigating a crash that took place near the 2800 block of Highway 44.

A westbound SUV crashed into the back of a four-door sedan, taking both vehicles off the road.

Multiple people have been transported to the hospital and a 16-year-old female has been pronounced dead due to her injuries sustained from the accident.

The RCPD is asking for drivers to take an alternative route as they continue their investigation into the crash.

