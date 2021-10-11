Twisted Nightmare Haunted House fundraiser kicking off Thursday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Something scary is beginning this week. The Twisted Nightmare Haunted House will open this Thursday night, 7 pm-10 pm, at the South Dakota Fraternal Order of Police Lodge. David Kading explained how he started this event in his garage in 2007. It has now expanded to a building with a shaking elevator and moving floors. This house will provide a multi-sensory environment with strobe lights, fog, sudden actions, and wet conditions. The Twisted Nightmare is a fundraiser for the South Dakota Fraternal Order of Police and Feeding South Dakota. If you bring a canned food donation, you can have a discounted ticket for $13 or a regular entry ticket for $15. For a package deal with the Mobile Escape Room, the ticket price is $25. You can purchase tickets below. The haunted house will be open every Thursday to Saturday this month and on Halloween.

Twisted Nightmare Haunted House (fearticket.com)

