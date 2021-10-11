Advertisement

Sergeant Colton Levi Derr Foundation’s 8th Annual Gallantly Forward Gala

By Natalie Cruz
Published: Oct. 11, 2021
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Sergeant Colton Levi Derr Foundation (SCLDF) announces their 8th annual ‘Gallantly Forward Gala’ in support of Veterans on Saturday, October 16, 2021, at The Monument— LaCroix Hall, Rapid City, SD. Doors open at 5:00 p.m. and event ceremonies kick off at 5:45 p.m. Tickets are $35 and must be purchased in advance. Business or evening attire is recommended, but not required. The gala event will feature a social hour, dinner, speakers, music, and a silent/live auction. Opening ceremonies feature engaging music by The Starfellows: 2 brothers—1 piano. If unable to attend the event, the SCLDF asks that you consider either sponsoring a veteran in your stead or donating an item for the silent/live auction.

Founded in 2012, SCLDF is steadfast in our three-fold mission: Veteran Advocacy, Assistance, and Public Awareness remembering that the battles our heroes face don’t end when they come home. All of our staff volunteer their time in an effort to ensure our veterans know there is HOPE. It’s intolerable that 20+ veterans fall to suicide every day. Listening to someone in need - without judgment-is impactful.

• For more information about the gala, contact Jerry W. Derr at (605) 545-2505 / jerry@sergeantderrfoundation.org or visit www.sergeantderrfoundation.org.

