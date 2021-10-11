Advertisement

Native American Day celebrated at Crazy Horse Memorial

CRAZY HORSE
CRAZY HORSE(Aleah Burggraff)
By Aleah Burggraff
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CUSTER, S.D. (KOTA) - A mix of people made their way to the Southern Hills Monday for an annual celebration.

Through hoop dancing, prayer, crafts, and buffalo stew donated by Custer State Park, Native American Day was celebrated at Crazy Horse Memorial.

In 1990, South Dakota became the first state to officially recognize the second Monday in October as Native American Day to celebrate the indigenous people who have lived here for thousands of years.

That’s why Crazy Horse Cultural Programs Manager, Travis Dewes, believes Crazy Horse is the perfect place to celebrate.

“Crazy Horse Memorial is such an epicenter of Native American culture, I guess. We represent, or try to represent, a majority of native cultures throughout North America, that’s our mission, and so having the Native American Day celebration here, because South Dakota was one of the first states to do so, it’s just perfectly fitting,” said Dewes.

Dewes added the event always receives a positive response from those who attend.

