Advertisement

McDonald’s offers free breakfast to educators this week

Teachers, administrators and school staff are eligible for the 'thank you' meals.
Teachers, administrators and school staff are eligible for the 'thank you' meals.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 7:30 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Starting Monday, teachers can get a little extra thanks with free breakfast from McDonald’s.

Teachers, administrators and school staff are eligible for the “thank you” meals. They just have to show their work identification.

They’ll receive hash browns and one of three sandwiches plus a free drink.

The promotion lasts all week long.

McDonald’s gave away 12 million free “thank you” meals to first responders and healthcare workers last year.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marsy's Law
Victim’s of the murder of a pregnant woman in 1994 fail to get notified of legal proceedings after convict given chance for parole in 2010
The Rapid City Police Department is investigating a crash that took place near the 2800 block...
Two-vehicle crash on Hwy 44 leaves one dead
Carroll Acres Hobby Farm hosted their first annual pumpkin patch and fall festival this weekend.
A new annual pumpkin patch and fall festival has arrived to town
Tickets for tips over 20%.
Deadwood brewhouse starts collecting tip tickets over 20% as proof fearing card chargebacks
One person was killed and 14 people were wounded in an overnight shooting in St. Paul, Minn.
1 killed, 14 wounded in shootout at Minnesota bar

Latest News

Actor William Shatner betrays a bit of anxiousness Monday ahead of his planned space travel.
Shatner says he'll be happy when he's in space
Cleanup contractors unload collected oil in plastic bags, trying to stop further crude oil...
Southern California beach set to reopen after oil spill
In this April 17, 2015 file photo, a national library employee shows a gold Nobel Prize medal....
3 US-based economists win Nobel for research on wages, jobs
In this Sunday, April 11, 2021 file photo, Britain's Prince Andrew speaks during a television...
UK police won’t act against Prince Andrew over abuse claim
Travel woes continue to plague Southwest Airlines.
Southwest Airlines flight cancellations continue into Monday