COVID numbers in Wyoming on Monday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - There are 834 new cases in the state current number of active cases is 2,328 active cases.

There are currently 223 people are currently hospitalized with COVID in Wyoming.

Wyoming has currently lost 1,041 people to COVID.

Campbell County has 70 new cases, Sheridan County has 46 new cases, Crook County has 4 new cases, and Weston County has 1 new case.

According to the Wyoming Department of Health, Wyoming’s vaccination rate remains in the handful of lowest percentage per capita of vaccinations.

