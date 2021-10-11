Advertisement

COVID numbers in Wyoming on Monday

(CDC)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - There are 834 new cases in the state current number of active cases is 2,328 active cases.

There are currently 223 people are currently hospitalized with COVID in Wyoming.

Wyoming has currently lost 1,041 people to COVID.

Campbell County has 70 new cases, Sheridan County has 46 new cases, Crook County has 4 new cases, and Weston County has 1 new case.

According to the Wyoming Department of Health, Wyoming’s vaccination rate remains in the handful of lowest percentage per capita of vaccinations.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Rapid City Police Department is investigating a crash that took place near the 2800 block...
Two-vehicle crash on Hwy 44 leaves one dead
Marsy's Law
Victim’s of the murder of a pregnant woman in 1994 fail to get notified of legal proceedings after convict given chance for parole in 2010
Bill increases this winter could be anywhere from 50 to 100%.
Customers using natural gas should expect higher costs this winter
Carroll Acres Hobby Farm hosted their first annual pumpkin patch and fall festival this weekend.
A new annual pumpkin patch and fall festival has arrived to town
Tickets for tips over 20%.
Deadwood brewhouse starts collecting tip tickets over 20% as proof fearing card chargebacks

Latest News

Register to attend Western Dakota Technical College’s Visit Day
Public service announcement on alley closure
What's trending this year for Halloween costumes?
A blast from the past: 2021′s trending costumes might surprise you
A blast from the past: 2021's trending costumes might surprise you
A blast from the past: 2021's trending costumes might surprise you