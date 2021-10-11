A blast from the past: 2021′s trending costumes might surprise you
Whether you’re looking for something spooky, sassy, or sweet, it’s time to get your Halloween costume, but what’s cool this year?
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 2:17 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Whether you’re looking for something spooky, sassy, or sweet, it’s time to get your Halloween costume, but what’s cool this year?
The manager of Spirit Halloween, Alecia Palmer, shows what’s trending this year as people buy their costumes.
Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.