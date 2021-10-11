Advertisement

ADVISORY: Traffic control extended on Haines Avenue project

(WILX)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 2:03 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Darrell W. Shoemaker, Communications Coordinator for Rapid City has issued a press release regarding traffic control in Rapid City. Construction and repairs of a stretch of Haines Avenue will be extended through next Monday as City Maintenance crews continue to work on fixing water lines. In particular, onw northbound lane on Haines Avenue stretching from Lawrence Drive to Northridge Drive will remain closed as workers continue the repairs this week.

Within the affected area, Haines Avenue will remain open to through traffic, but, according to Shoemaker, drivers are advised to use caution. There is also no water service disruption for residences in the affected area.

