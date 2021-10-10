An event to embrace your “nerdy” side

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Similar to the popular Comic convention, or better known as comic-con, Rapid City has a convention of its own.

Dakota mini nerd con is an event that was originally created in 2018 at the Rapid City public library. It occurred twice a year until the pandemic. Once COVID struck, the convention started their search to expand, leading to their collaboration with another nonprofit organization that matched their mission, The Cave Collective.

“Conventions are super fun to go to but they’re not super accessible to everybody,” said Morgan Chamberlain, board member of Dakota mini nerd-con, “We wanted to bring people together as a free event so that no matter how much money you have, you are free to come hangout with us and I think it’s a really good cause.”

Mini con’s mission is to create a community for people of similar interests, while also lending an invitation for people who may not have the same hobbies, but who are also interested in learning.

“Moving from a big city where everybody is busy in their own stuff, to Rapid where things are slower and just more together. I ended up finding more than I even had way back in the big city because the community is the most important behind why we do all this,” said Chamberlain.

This is the event’s first year at The Cave Collective and is able to implement vendors now, they hosted 10 local vendors at the event, including local authors and artists.

This weekend.. they are holding a variety of panels, such as cosplay and informational lessons, contests, and games.

“Just getting more comfortable in your own skin too, I feel like. I think it’s a huge help and I wish I had something like this when I was younger but I’m really glad I have it now,” said Chamberlain.

