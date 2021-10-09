Advertisement

Friday Night Hike, October 8, Part One

Lead-Deadwood hosts Custer in Homecoming matchup, STM battles Belle Fourche
By Vic Quick and Ben Burns
Oct. 8, 2021
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Lead-Deadwood Golddiggers celebrated Homecoming while trying to make it four wins in a row on the turf. Plus, a battle in the Black Hills Conference as St. Thomas More hosts Belle Fourche under the lights. Vic Quick and Ben Burns has the highlights and results in this week’s Friday Night Hike.

