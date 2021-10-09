Friday Night Hike, October 8, Part One

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Lead-Deadwood Golddiggers celebrated Homecoming while trying to make it four wins in a row on the turf. Plus, a battle in the Black Hills Conference as St. Thomas More hosts Belle Fourche under the lights. Vic Quick and Ben Burns has the highlights and results in this week’s Friday Night Hike.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.