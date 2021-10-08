Rapid City Family Project aims to address trauma with CDC grant

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Thanks to a grant from the CDC, a new organization is aiming to address the issue of trauma in Rapid City’s indigenous youth.

The Rapid City Family Project hopes to reduce the amount of Adverse Childhood Experiences, or ACE’s in the native community, which the CDC says can impact a child’s future health and behavior.

The group spent Friday recruiting families to participate in an event this weekend designed to share information.

”We would like to reduce adverse childhood experiences in terms of reducing trauma and grief in the family,” says research associate Leon Leader Charge. “This includes reducing substance misuse and mental health disparities in the community.”

Another goal of the Project is to promote resilience in children and caregivers who have experienced ACEs.

Cultural Outreach Manager Ramona Harrington said that it’s important to instill Lakota culture when speaking to youth who have experienced trauma.

”We’re trying to promote more family bonding, so the child and parent can learn better communication skills, learn the culture, and how to implement cultural teachings into being better communicators with each other and the family,” Harrington said.

The project kicks off with a community chili dog and frybread feed at He Sapa church.

For more information, visit the Rapid City Family Project Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.