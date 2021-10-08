Advertisement

Ellsworth Receives Major Award During Raider Heritage Day

(KEVN)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -

It wasn’t your typical day at Ellsworth Air Force Base.

The base celebrated “Raider Heritage Day,” where families and Airmen stationed at the base were able to participate in multiple events throughout the day. Including a color run.

“Running is fun when people are throwing color at you apparently... so with that being said, a lot of fun was had” Said Major Robert Rauch, Assistant Director of Operations for the 34th Bomb Squad.

And it was special day at Ellsworth Air Force Base, but the day wasn’t just about fun runs and getting the base together, it was about celebrating heritage and the Wing being recognized a special award.

The 28th Bomb Wing received the James H. “Jimmy” Doolittle Award from the Air Force Historical Foundation. Recognizing the Wing for it’s bravery, discipline, esprit de corps, and superior management.

The award is named after James H. Doolittle, an aviation pioneer, best known for his leadership during the famous Doolittle Raid. And a special person was at the base to present this award, his granddaughter.

Joanna Doolittle Hoppes stated that “the history of this particular base is pretty important because it starts at the very beginning of air power in military and is still active today. So, for us giving them the Doolittle award, it was a natural.”

And when it comes to the history of Ellsworth, the base also focused on their ties to the September 11, 2001 attacks.

“It’s really in recognition of the 20th anniversary of 9/11, celebrating today the day having been the day that we actually dropped bombs in combat following the attack on the U.S.” Said Rauch.

and a time to remember those who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

“also inside we have displays set up honoring fallen airmen and kind of cataloging the events of 9-11-2001” he continued.

