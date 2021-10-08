Advertisement

Dakota Mini-Nerd Con finds a new home at The Cave Collective

The event will take place Saturday and Sunday at The Cave Collective, with vendors and informational panels happening from noon to 6 p.m. on both days.
By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - New York’s Comic-Con kicked off Thursday, bringing together science fiction and fantasy fans, but for those who couldn’t fly to the east coast, there’s an option right here in Rapid City.

Saturday kicks off Dakota Mini-Nerd Con, a smaller version of the large comic conventions that happen across the nation.

This year’s event will look a little different to people, however, as organizers aim for the event to be bigger and better than ever before.

“This is the first year that we’ve been able to have it at a larger venue and that we’ve had all of our legal documents and stuff actually finished and so we can have vendors and all of that stuff this year,” said Jade Jobes, the director of Dakota Mini Nerd Con. ”We are a free convention as well, which is kind of an unheard-of thing.”

The event will take place Saturday and Sunday at The Cave Collective, with vendors and informational panels happening from noon to 6 p.m. on both days.

Everyone is welcome, in street clothes and cosplay.

