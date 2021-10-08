Advertisement

Chance for a Few Showers into the Weekend

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 6:22 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Today will be another warm day with highs in the 70s. Isolated showers will be possible in Wyoming.

A strong upper level trough will move east into the area tonight and Saturday. Scattered showers will be likely with this system along with cooler temperatures. The most likely area for rain will be from northeast Wyoming through northwest South Dakota.

Another strong storm arrives Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. This system will bring gusty winds and colder temperatures along with some moisture. It is still to early to pinpoint which parts of KOTA Territory will see the most precipitation.

