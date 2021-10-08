Advertisement

BHSU football team prepares for Heroes game, honors vets, first responders with helmet sticker

BHSU football
BHSU football(KOTA KEVN)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 9:50 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Black Hills State football team returns home on October 9, when they host Colorado School of Mines for their Heroes Appreciation game.

Members of the Yellow Jacket football team changed the BH logo on their helmet to that of their mascot Sting wearing camo and holding an American Flag.

The student-athletes split off into groups allowing them the chance to have an open and honest dialogue with veterans, and first responders.

Head Coach Josh Breske believes having these sit-downs are more important than ever.

“It is very important to sit down and break down stigmas, and barriers. If you ask a 19,20,21-year-old their feeling on law enforcement you might get some shocking answers, different than what you would get 10-15 years ago, So it is important these are people doing their jobs,> Josh Breske, Head Coach BHSU football

Breske added that this helps his athletes give back to the community.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aurburn Fire UPDATE
DOC looking for missing inmate
DOC looking for missing inmate
‘I am Brittany Renee Williams’: Woman says she has DNA to prove she is missing cold case...
Woman says she has DNA to prove she is Virginia girl missing 21 years
the blaze is still at 25 percent contained and has burned through 964 acres so far.
Auburn fire updates
Medical marijuana.
Rapid City medical marijuana licensing proves to have an extensive application as none are filed yet

Latest News

Amazing Rush kicks off in the Black Hills
Amazing Rush kicks off in the Black Hills
School of Mines Alumni Receives Hall Named in Her Honor
School of Mines Alumni Receives Hall Named in Her Honor
Teachers step up to help middle schooler with two broken legs
Teachers step up to help middle schooler with two broken legs