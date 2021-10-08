BHSU football team prepares for Heroes game, honors vets, first responders with helmet sticker

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Black Hills State football team returns home on October 9, when they host Colorado School of Mines for their Heroes Appreciation game.

Members of the Yellow Jacket football team changed the BH logo on their helmet to that of their mascot Sting wearing camo and holding an American Flag.

The student-athletes split off into groups allowing them the chance to have an open and honest dialogue with veterans, and first responders.

Head Coach Josh Breske believes having these sit-downs are more important than ever.

“It is very important to sit down and break down stigmas, and barriers. If you ask a 19,20,21-year-old their feeling on law enforcement you might get some shocking answers, different than what you would get 10-15 years ago, So it is important these are people doing their jobs,> Josh Breske, Head Coach BHSU football

Breske added that this helps his athletes give back to the community.

