Warm One More Day, then Snow Heading Our way?

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It seems like Summer never ended here in the Black Hills. It has obviously been very dry across the region. The Fire Weather Watch that was in place just yesterday has been upgraded to a Red Flag Warning and will be allowed to expire tonight.

After that the winds die down, we are looking for breezy conditions in the overnight. There is a trough making its way here by the end of the day Thursday and all the way across the landscape Friday. In its wake, cooler temperatures and a shot at some measurable rain to start the weekend and then again about a week from now. The Friday front will cool us off and at least give us hope for some much needed precipitation. I am expecting a leveling out of the temperatures by the second half of the weekend. At that time temperatures will feel closer to what we consider normal – which is 64°- and our dew point temperatures will rise, moistening our air. This will help to give the water droplets a chance of actually hitting the ground instead of evaporating on the way down.

Then a chance of snow comes into the picture. We are still hammering out the details, and there is still time for changes, but for now let’s call for a wet mix in about a week.

Tonight, lows in the low-to-mid 50 and mostly clear. Then mostly clear Thursday, less windy and highs in the upper-70s.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.