Teachers step up to help middle schooler with two broken legs

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Teachers and students can often be at odds but a few staff members at a Rapid City school decided to come together to make the life of one middle schooler a little easier.

Walking down the halls of your first year of middle school is a little scary for some, especially when you find yourself needing a wheelchair.

“It’s a lot harder when you have to be in a wheelchair,” said Brady Thompson, a sixth-grader at South Middle School. “But it’s a lot better that we have those people there to help me.”

To help make things a little easier, a few teachers decided to step up, about 3 or 4 inches.

“A student came in and was in a motorized chair, he broke both his legs,” said Kyle Sander a Tech. Ed. teacher at South Middle School. “And I noticed to get down the hall and to get around the steps and stuff, so we built a little ramp to make it easier for him.”

“Ms. Beth and Ms. Dixson over at South have been incredible, they meet him in the mornings, help him get into the building, make sure he gets to all of his classes safely and they’ve got a route planned to avoid the stairs,” said Brad and Amy Thompson, Brady’s parents. “And then Mr. Sander just thought put that ramp there, move his parking spot, make it really easy to get in and out.”

Brady loves adventure and an adrenaline rush but while out riding dirt bikes with his dad, an exciting jump turned scary.

“We were actually just out riding this time and there as a new jump built that was extremely tall and long story short, he hit that jump way too fast and when he landed, his legs shattered,” said Brad. “Both his fibias and tibulas.”

For 8 weeks Brady has been in double casts and will be for a little while longer. But mom and dad aren’t concerned with his transition into middle school.

“I’m not extremely surprised,” continued Brad. “He’s had a couple of other challenges and we have another kid that’s a diabetic and the teachers at Rapid City Area Schools have been so awesome, we’ve been extremely blessed.”

“I would agree,” said Amy. “It’s heartwarming, you know? Like he said, it’s not surprising but it’s heartwarming.”

And Brady isn’t letting an extra-long trip to class or a few broken bones stop him from having a little fun.

