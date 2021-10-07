Advertisement

A Pleasant Day Today

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Oct. 7, 2021
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Look for mostly sunny skies again today, but temperatures will be slightly cooler than yesterday. We’ll see upper 70s this afternoon, but those temperatures are still above normal.

Showery, cooler weather arrives by Saturday as a strong trough moves in from the west. But at this time, we’re not expecting widespread heavy precipitation.

A very strong storm system arrives next week. This one will produce lots of wind and bring cold, showery weather. There will be some potential for snow with this system, looking at this time to be more over Wyoming, but we’ll keep an eagle eye on this one for you!

