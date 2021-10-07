Memorial walk honoring fallen children from Rapid City’s Indian Boarding School

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -

Native American Memorial walk

Where: Sioux Park

Time: 9 a.m.

The Native American memorial walk honors all the fallen indigenous children from the Rapid City Boarding School.

The local boarding school operated between 1898 and 1933 and was part of the nationwide federal initiative to crush Indigenous cultures and assimilate Native youth into the Western world. The school, located on the western side of town eventually came to house the Sioux San Hospital which today is the Oyate Health Center.

Beginning at 10 a.m. the Remembering, the Children walk begins. The walk follows an approximately 1-mile path to the field across the road from the Oyate Health Center and behind West Middle School. At 11 a.m. the marchers gather for prayers for the children. Snacks and soup will be provided. Masks are encouraged and organizers ask attendees to bring their own folding chairs if possible. Transportation from Sioux Park to the hillside prayer area will be provided for elders.

For more information go to : https://www.rememberingthechildren.org/

