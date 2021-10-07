Advertisement

DOC looking for missing inmate

Timothy Mitchell
DOC looking for missing inmate(SD Dept. of Corrections)
By Jack Caudill
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 4:26 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
The South Dakota Department of Corrections is looking for a missing minimum security inmate. The DOC says 38-year old Timothy Mitchell failed to return to the Rapid City Community Work Center following a shift at his work release job on Wednesday. Mitchell is Native American, 5′8″ tall and weighs about 190 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. Mitchell is currently serving two sentences for possession of a controlled substance from Butte County. Contact law enforcement with any information.

