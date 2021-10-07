Advertisement

Cooking with Eric - Southwest Couscous

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Couscous is a delicious dish originating from North Africa. Add some veggies and you have a great, healthy dinner.

First, in 2 tablespoons olive oil, sauté 4 sliced green onions, a half cup of diced orange or red belle pepper, a half up of sliced mushrooms, a half cup of chopped carrots and a minced clove of garlic ... for 2 minutes. Stir in 1 3/4 c chicken or vegetable broth, 3 TB chopped fresh cilantro, 1 teaspoon cumin, and salt and black pepper to taste. Stir in a drained can of chick peas (garbanzo beans) and bring to a boil. Add 3/4 cup couscous; remove from heat and cover. Let stand 5 minutes or until liquid is absorbed. Fluff with fork and serve immediately.

