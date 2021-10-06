Spearfish gets fishy to celebrate a big birthday!

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Spearfish fish hatchery usually hosts around 190,000 visitors every year, from all around the country -- and even the globe.

The South Dakota Humanities Council and the South Dakota Arts Council both provided grant money for the celebration, with 50 other people and organizations donating their time and effort to set up the festivities.

The hatchery celebrated its birthday with multiple events throughout the summer, from a puppet show to a car show.

”Just encouraging people to experience the hatchery in different ways whether it’s painting, photography, learning about cooking, music, just a wide gambit of different kinds of opportunities to celebrate the 125th,” said Karen Holzer, executive director for the Booth Society at D.C. Booth Historic National Fish Hatchery & Archives.

The D.C. Booth Historic National Fish Hatchery and Archives is open all year, from dusk until dawn. They have multiple walking trails and an underground viewing area of the fish.

