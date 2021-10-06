Advertisement

South Dakota Board of Regents continues to seek public input on SB 55

Dr. Brian Maher
Dr. Brian Maher
By KOTA Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 9:49 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Last year the South Dakota State Legislature passed a bill asking the state’s Board of Regents to be as streamlined as possible.

Senate Bill 55 has had those involved with the Board of Regents going to college campuses and looking for feedback -- from not just students, and staff but community members as well.

Brian Maher, the CEO and Executive Director of the Board of Regents, says they see around 40-to-90 people show up to share their thoughts ... including a great turnout from the community of Spearfish.

“And in some ways, it felt like I was at a community rally, They did a nice job with saying we need to this and they had some legislatures there and the dialogue back and forth was tremendous,” Dr. Brian Maher, says

Maher says, the bill helped quote “sharpen the saw” for streamlining the 6 state college institutions. The board will be making decisions on a path forward in the near future.

