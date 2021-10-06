Advertisement

Ronald Black Cloud convicted of 2nd degree murder from a shooting death in 2018

(KEVN)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Pennington County jury found Ronald Black Cloud, 17, guilty of second-degree murder on Aug 6.

Black Cloud was on trial for the fatal shooting of Nathan Graham back in 2018.

Both the state and defense gave their closing arguments to the jury in the early afternoon hours of Aug 6, the jury returned the verdict later the same day

No sentencing date has been yet to set for Black Cloud.

The standard penalty for second-degree murder in South Dakota is life without parole, but since Black Cloud was a juvenile, just 14 years old when the crime was committed he can’t get that penalty.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

map
Auburn Fire Updates
UPDATE: From Rapid City Fire Department
Auburn Fire burning north of Rapid City
Auburn Fire now estimated at 250-300 acres
Emergency Alert Update for Auburn Fire
Grocery stores are starting to see empty shelves again
Grocery stores are starting to see empty shelves again

Latest News

The D.C. Booth Historic National Fish Hatchery and Archives in Spearfish is celebrating 125...
Spearfish gets fishy to celebrate a big birthday!
fear
Psychology of Fear
Halloween Haunt features haunted mazes, scare zones, live entertainment and more.
The psychology of fear
Medical marijuana.
Rapid City medical marijuana licensing proves to have an extensive application as none are filed yet