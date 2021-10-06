Advertisement

Red Flag Warning in effect Today

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 8:14 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The combination of gusty winds, dry fuels and very low relative humidity will create another day of critical fire weather conditions. A Red Flag Warning is in effect for the western South Dakota plains.

A weak trough or wind shift line will move through tonight and Thursday, shifting winds to the northwest. Slightly cooler air will move in behind that boundary.

A trough will bring scattered showers and cooler conditions late Friday and Saturday, but rainfall amounts look to be light. A strong system may have more of an impact on our weather next week.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

map
Auburn Fire Updates
Auburn Fire burning north of Rapid City
Auburn Fire now estimated at 250-300 acres
UPDATE: From Rapid City Fire Department
Emergency Alert Update for Auburn Fire
Grocery stores are starting to see empty shelves again
Grocery stores are starting to see empty shelves again

Latest News

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
KOTA KEVN Forecast
Still dry
Keeping the Clouds Away
almanac for the day
Rhonda's Tuesday Webcast
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Hot Today; A Bit Cooler the Rest of the Week