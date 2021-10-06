Red Flag Warning in effect Today

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The combination of gusty winds, dry fuels and very low relative humidity will create another day of critical fire weather conditions. A Red Flag Warning is in effect for the western South Dakota plains.

A weak trough or wind shift line will move through tonight and Thursday, shifting winds to the northwest. Slightly cooler air will move in behind that boundary.

A trough will bring scattered showers and cooler conditions late Friday and Saturday, but rainfall amounts look to be light. A strong system may have more of an impact on our weather next week.

