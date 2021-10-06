Advertisement

Rapid City community donated a record number of supplies for Diaper Need Awareness Week

By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Despite there being a nationwide diaper shortage due to the pandemic, the Rapid City community donated a record number of diapers and supplies during Diaper Need Awareness Week this year.

Similar to items like toilet paper and disinfecting wipes, COVID-19 has caused a diaper shortage and it’s affecting about 33% of American households.

In conjunction with the city, Mommy’s Closet and Volunteers of America, held their annual diaper drive, to help the families currently affected.

This year’s donations were record-breaking, bringing in 9,317 diapers.

In a press release, Kelly Folsom with Volunteers of America said, “We are overwhelmed by the support shown by the community during the week’s collection drive. Once again, Rapid City area residents have responded to a community need. Their donations will assist many families with their diaper needs in the weeks and months ahead.”

Donations can still be made by dropping supplies off at Mommy’s Closest, located at 111 New York St. in Rapid City, or by making a donation online.

