Journey Museum gears up for Native American and Indigenous People’s Day

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Journey Museum and Learning Center is celebrating Native American history and culture all weekend in preparation for Native American and Indigenous People’s Day on October 11.

The museum is not usually open on Mondays will be open on Native American Day with no charge for admission.

The museum also has a new exhibit, Bird Songs, and is releasing a video about Native American Day and powwows on October 7.

