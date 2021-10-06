Getting the homeless some help, RCPD partners with social workers

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City is dedicating 295-thousand dollars to help the Police Department better handle struggles within the homeless population, an area that the department says 65-percent of their calls for service involve.

The police have been looking for help hiring social workers who can better help people struggling with mental health or drug and alcohol related problems.

Police Chief Don Hedrick says these kind of cases often need a different kind of intervention.

“As law enforcement we’ve been charged with being the 24/7 caretakers of the vulnerable in our community,” says Hedrick.

Chief Hedrick says that although Police and Fire will always be there, it’s time to bring others to the table to help with a reoccurring issue in the community, because “Being homeless is not illegal.”

An area Hedrick says they receive a lot of calls for service, and that don’t warrant a police officers intervention, because “The act of simply asking for money is no longer a crime. Somebody’s who’s resting in the shade and they need a welfare check. Does that always have to be a police entity?”

The Chief says no, it doesn’t, “I think it’s important for us to take a step back and really evaluate what our role is and what it could be. Frankly, we’re not going to arrest our way out of homelessness.”

Hedrick says the Rapid City Police and Fire Departments are reaching out for help from entities like the Great Plains Tribal Leaders health Board, Volunteers of America, Journey On, The Hope Center, The Mission, and “People other than just Police and Fire. People that have that highly trained professional background and experience that can help us out on the streets.”

Hedrick says that through Pennington County Health and Human Services, they’ve already been trying it through “Case managers that are partnering up with our Quality of Life Unit and help facilitate these warm handoffs for additional care beyond the immediate crisis that’s occurring.”

Hedrick says they’ve been granted some funding for 2022 where “The goal is, hopefully, we’ll free up police officers [and] we’ll free up firefighters, so they can focus on police work and work in the fire field. We can bring individuals that are trained in social work, case management, right to the street with us.”

Hedrick says maybe someday they’ll be able to take some calls on their own. However, it’s not like they can just had them the keys.

“It’s not going to be an overnight change, but I think if we’re working towards a goal it’s going to be better for the police department,” Hedrick says. “It’s also going to be better for the folks that we’re out serving as well.”

