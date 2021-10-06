COVID Numbers in South Dakota on Wednesday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota’s current number of active cases is 6,735.

1 more people have been hospitalized bringing that number to 221.

6 more deaths has been reported meaning that South Dakota has lost 2067 people to COVID.

Pennington County has 79 news cases, Meade County has 32 new cases, Lawrence County has 15 new cases, Butte County has 8 new cases, Custer County has 7 new cases, Fall River, Harding and Todd counties have 4 new cases each, and Bennett, Lyman, and Perkins counties each have 1 new case.

Since COVID-19 vaccines were made available in South Dakota to everybody age 12 and over, 64.56% of State residents within that age group have received one dose, and 58.95% of the qualifying population within that age group has completed their vaccination series dose. As one can see from the lack of uptick in the “one dose” category, the State is currently at a standstill.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.