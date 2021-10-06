Cooking Beef with Eric - Santa Fe Corn Chili

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Eventually we’ll get some cold weather, and so it’s a good time to dust off our chili recipes and get them ready to go.

Here is an easy recipe for Santa Fe Corn Chili - just a few ingredients you may already have in your pantry.

First, brown a pound of ground beef with a couple of minced garlic cloves. Drain any excess drippings.

Place beef and garlic in a crock pot. Add a can of red kidney beans, drained and rinsed, a can of sweet corn, drained, a can (15oz) tomato sauce, a can of diced tomatoes and green chilies, undrained, and a package of chili seasoning mix. Stir to combine and cook on high for an hour or so, or low for a couple of hours.

When ready to serve, mix some sour cream with a few drops of hot sauce and dollop on top.

**Alternate cooking method - simply simmer on the stovetop instead of a slow cooker, if desired.**

