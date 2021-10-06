Box Elder construction for Liberty Center is ahead of schedule

BOX ELDER, S.D. (KOTA) - Over in Box Elder the Liberty Center Project is underway and about 30 days ahead of schedule.

The roughly 110-acre project is planned to have mixed uses for the town with a community center that will act as an anchor to the rest of the development which will include a couple of hotels, a bank, a convenience store, and roughly 800 residential units.

The community center itself will establish a place for people at Ellsworth to work out and train while additionally offering a place for families to enjoy themselves.

“Box Elder community has been working with us really great and the community is excited about it. Ellsworth has been really excited as you know the B21 are coming to Ellsworth and this project will provide the needed activities regardless if it is residential or place for hospitality and entertainment and hopefully complement the mission at the base,” said President and CEO of Dream Design International, Hani Shafai.

Shafai said the company is hoping to start paving within the next 2 to 3 weeks.

The entire project is slated to be completed in 3 to 4 years.

