Aurburn Fire UPDATE

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Update 8:00 AM 10/6/21

According to the Great Plains Fire Blog the following update has been released:

The acreage is estimated at 974 acres, containment remains at 50%.

A small burn out operation was accomplished overnight on the southern portion of the fire to eliminate fuels and strengthen fireline.

Fire behavior was active overnight as fire crews assisted volunteer and municipal crews with two new starts outside of the fire area to the north. One fire was reported to be estimated at 10 acres, the other roughly 35 acres.

Today there is a Red Flag Warning in effect from 11:00 AM to 7:00 PM this evening for gusty winds and low relative humidity. The hot, dry, and windy conditions will be a concern for firefighters.