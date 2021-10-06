Advertisement

Auburn fire updates

the blaze is still at 25 percent contained and has burned through 964 acres so far.(Gillian Trudeau)
By Gillian Trudeau
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 7:53 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -

UPDATE: The Auburn Fire is now listed as 50 percent contained and 964 acres in size. Evacuations, pre-evacuations and road closures were lifted as of 6:00pm Tuesday. Only residents will be allowed into the area. Firefighters will continue with an overnight operational shift, monitoring structures in the area, reinforcing containment lines and extinguishing hot spots. There are still no structures or livestock lost but one minor injury involving a firefighter.

The firefighters on the ground are currently working to put out the fire and reinforcing the line around the perimeter to keep it contained. Meanwhile, responders in the air are dropping water and fire retardant from helicopters and heavy air tankers.

”Resources are really short this time of year, we don’t really have a whole lot of hand crews available nationally, our helicopters and air tankers are short, short supply, we still have big fires in California that are sucking up a lot of resources but here in South Dakota and the Black Hills especially we have fire season pretty much year-round especially how dry as it is,” said Rob Powell, Auburn fire incident commander.

We will continue to give updates on the Auburn fire as they become available.

