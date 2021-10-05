Western Dakota Tech strives to help hunger insecurity through sustainability and nutrition

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The pandemic made the problem of food insecurity here in the Black Hills even worse, but the battle to keep people fed continues.

Tuesday, groups working to make that happen got together at Western Dakota Tech, talking about the historic and future impact hunger has on the community.

”We believe that nutritious food is a human right.”

This is a community meeting at Western Dakota Tech (WDT) which was held in an effort address and confront issues across the state with hunger insecurity.

Bryan Mitchell, Co-Program Director of WDT’s Environmental Agriculture Program, says, “I want to walk down the halls and know that everybody that I see has the opportunity to be able to have a healthy nutritious meal.”

So, that’s what Mitchell’s trying to do, “Not just our campus at Western Dakota Tech, but the community at large.”

They’re testing the capabilities of growing all kinds of produce, and currently they’re growing lettuce.

“One of the reasons that we do this on campus, and have the students engaged in actually producing the food they’re going to consume, is because they feel a responsibility and a pride in what they’ve done,” says Mitchell.

Studies show often times people feel embarrassed to admit they’re food insecure or that they don’t feel like they deserve the help. So, Mitchell says one of their goals “Is to be able to decrease that stigma of, ‘hey, I didn’t just get this for free. I worked for this.’”

Produce alone doesn’t cut it for a diet, says Mitchell, protein is also essential, “And one of the most sustainable ways to create quick protein is through aquaculture.”

In other words, growing fish for food, where WDT houses several species. Blue tilapia is one of them. Mitchell says they are easy to reproduce and the school is on their third generation, where he adds that “we’re looking toward the big picture of how do we solve that food insecurity.”

Resource use efficiency, or sustainability, is key to the program.

Why?

Profit margins are determined by how much it costs to produce a product.

“Sustainability means so many high level conceptual things,” says Mitchell, like, paying attention to how long the water pump needs to stay on. He says, “[We give them the] Water resource that the plants needs to survive and no more.”

Even the light frequency is involved. The light’s have a pinkish hue because red and blue light on the light spectrum are the most beneficial for their plants, says Mitchell. “So, when we’re converting electrical energy into light energy. We want to only convert it in a way that the plant can utilize.”

As for the fish, Mitchell says, “We are only going to keep the system operating within the conditions that the fish needs to exist healthy.”

Again, sustainability to “Produce the greatest product with the most efficient use of our resources,” Mitchell says.

Which keeps the costs low for a consumer, because it costs far less to produce.

Mitchell says the project proves the technology and knowledge are all there, and that “It’s just a matter of putting the pieces in the right spots to really be able to make an impact.”

