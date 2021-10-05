Advertisement

Very Warm and Dry on Tuesday

By Rhonda Lee
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 8:26 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The very dry pattern continues through most of our first full week of October. Our ongoing very dry and windy weather is not going to help the fire-fighting efforts for the Auburn fire in the Rapid City area.

Expect temperatures well above our average of 67°. We will move the needle into the mid-80s area-wide Tuesday and then maintain temperatures that will stick around that 80° zone through next Thursday. We are hoping for some showers by Friday night and into Saturday morning. The front that will do that will drop our temperatures to something closer to where we are supposed to be this time of the year.

We are going to keep an eye on an ever-changing weather pattern situation that could be shaping up in about a week. We will look at much cooler weather and more moisture heading our way. In the meantime we will keep it sunny and in the upper-80s and windy Tuesday. Gusty winds could top 25mph both Tuesday and Wednesday.

