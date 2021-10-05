Advertisement

Hot Today; A Bit Cooler the Rest of the Week

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 5:35 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - An upper level ridge of high pressure will be on top of us today. The result will be unseasonably warm temperatures, sunny skies and dry conditions. Again today, fire dangers will be very high.

A slow decline in temperatures is likely the rest of the week as the center of the ridge moves east. The first of two troughs will move into the area Friday and Saturday, bringing clouds and scattered showers. Highs this weekend will be in the 60s.

A very strong storm system will head toward the Rockies and plains next week. This system could bring a more substantial change to our weather by next Tuesday or Wednesday.

