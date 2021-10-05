COVID Numbers in South Dakota on Tuesday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The following numbers reflect data that has been compiled from Saturday and Sunday and is in Tuesday’s update.

366 new cases of COVID have been reported in South Dakota with the current number of active cases at 6,889..

19 more people have been hospitalized bringing that number to 220.

1 more death has been reported meaning that South Dakota has lost 2061 people to COVID.

Pennington County has 141 new cases, Meade County has 33 new cases, Custer and Lawrence counties each 23 new cases each, Fall River has 14 new cases, Oglala Lakota and Todd counties have 12 new cases each, Butte County has 7 new cases, Bennett and Jackson have 2 new cases each, and Perkins and Harding counties each have 1 new case.

Since COVID-19 vaccines were made available in South Dakota to everybody age 12 and over, 64.56% of State residents within that age group have received one dose, and 58.91% of the qualifying population within that age group has completed their vaccination series dose.

