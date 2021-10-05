Auburn Fire Updates

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -

Update 9:50 AM 10/5/21

A Type 1 helicopter and an Air Attack platform are enroute to do some bucket work on the west portion of the fire. This will aid in cooling hot spots near the fire perimeter.

Small burn out operations are taking place on the west and east portions of the fire to strengthen fireline. The public should continue to expect to see smoke in the area.

Update 8:00 AM 10/5/21

Update 7:45 AM 10/5/21

Overnight, firefighters successfully conducted a burn out operation on the west and north portions of the fire. This burn out operation has greatly assisted to secure fireline in those areas and to provide for the defense of structures.

Firefighters have now secured line around the entire fire perimeter and will continue to strengthen the containment lines throughout the day.

Unburned pockets of fuel continue to ignite within the fire perimeter. The public can expect to see ignitions of that fuel throughout the day.

The plan for today is to continue to utilize direct and indirect attack tactics to secure the fire’s edge.

The use of aircraft will continue throughout the day. An Air Attack platform will continue to be used as well as a Large Air Tanker, Single Engine Air Tankers, and a Type 1 helicopter. A Temporary Flight Restriction is in place. The use of unmanned aircraft (AKA drones) could shut down the entire air operation.