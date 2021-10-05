Advertisement

Almost a year and a half since a sinkhole formed at Hideaway Hills

The homeowners of Hideaway Hills are taking another step towards what they feel is justice for their situation, taking their case to the national stage.(Miranda O'Bryan)
By Aleah Burggraff
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It’s been nearly a year and a half since a sinkhole formed at Hideaway Hills due to an abandoned gypsum mine underneath forcing many to abandon their homes.

At least two lawsuits have stemmed from this incident and both groups of plaintiffs have hired different experts to conduct geological tests in the neighborhood hoping to finally get to the bottom of what is going on underground, and just how far the mine spreads.

Both law firms have conducted electric conductivity tests yielding similar results that show the mine is bigger than originally thought. However, it’s hard to tell how many more houses are affected by these results, without actually going underground.

“The entire area of Hideaway Hills is unstable because it was so extensively mined and then so extensively filled. It was not filled in a way to support structures. It was filled to be pasture land, but you have to be if you’re a homeowner, vigilant about changes that are going on with your homes. That’s the best way to be safe while everybody works out the legal logistics about getting people taken care of out there,” said Kathy Barrow, Partner at Fox Rothschild LLP.

Barrow said they are in the process of certifying their case and if that goes forward, they plan to officially file a class action lawsuit either this week or next.

