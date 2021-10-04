Unseasonably Warm Weather to Start This Week!

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A strong upper level ridge of high pressure will bring warmer than normal temperatures today and tomorrow. Some spots may see 90 degree temps on Tuesday! Along with the warm temperatures, humidity will be low. And with locally gust winds, high to extreme fire danger will result. A Red Flag Warning is in effect for parts of northeast Wyoming and far western South Dakota.

Later this week, the ridge moves east and temperatures fall. By the weekend, an upper level trough will bring cooler temps and a few showers.

A stronger trough may bring much cooler and wetter weather next week.

