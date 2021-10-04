Advertisement

Unseasonably Warm Weather to Start This Week!

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 8:05 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A strong upper level ridge of high pressure will bring warmer than normal temperatures today and tomorrow. Some spots may see 90 degree temps on Tuesday! Along with the warm temperatures, humidity will be low. And with locally gust winds, high to extreme fire danger will result. A Red Flag Warning is in effect for parts of northeast Wyoming and far western South Dakota.

Later this week, the ridge moves east and temperatures fall. By the weekend, an upper level trough will bring cooler temps and a few showers.

A stronger trough may bring much cooler and wetter weather next week.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Central High School Softball players and their families are furious at an instance of...
Harassment incident at Stevens v. Central softball game has team, parents outraged
Empty shelves at the grocery stores prompting people to look for alternatives
The National Fallen Firefighters Foundation held a memorial today (Sunday) honoring those who...
A South Dakota hero honored at a national memorial
There are now 74,703 people living in Rapid City.
Rapid City census numbers show increase of about 7,000
When selling something on Facebook marketplace or in a Facebook group; services, animals, and...
People are using code words to sell firearms via Facebook

Latest News

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
KOTA KEVN Morning Webcast
Cooler temperatures later in the week
Warmer Weather and Sunny Skies Expected to Start the Work Week
Cooler temperatures later in the week
Warmer weather the next couple of days
Cooking with Eric - White Chocolate Raspberry Muffins
Cooking with Eric - White Chocolate Raspberry Muffins