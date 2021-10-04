Advertisement

Florida first lady Casey DeSantis battling breast cancer

Wife of Governor Ron DeSantis, Casey DeSantis, is shown, Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019, in Miami. (AP...
Wife of Governor Ron DeSantis, Casey DeSantis, is shown, Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)(Wilfredo Lee | AP)
By WCTV Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 9:56 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida first lady Casey DeSantis has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

WCTV reported Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the diagnosis in a statement Monday morning, saying he was saddened to report the news.

“As the mother of three young children, Casey is the centerpiece of our family and has made an impact on the lives of countless Floridians through her initiatives as first lady,” the governor said. “As she faces the most difficult test of her life, she will have not only have my unwavering support but the support of our entire family, as well as the prayers and well wishes from Floridians across our state.

“Casey is a true fighter, and she will never, never, never give up.”

