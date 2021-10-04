Advertisement

City to host public event for the safe disposal of hazardous household waste

(KOTA)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Household Hazardous Waste Disposal Event is returning to Rapid City. Run by the City’s Solid Waste Division, the event aims to assist residents in safely disposing of hazardous chemicals that they have sitting around the house, garage and yard.

The free public event will be held on October, 16, at the Central States Fairgrounds from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. City officials are encouraging the public to bring their household hazardous waste materials for disposal.

Last held in October 2019, the event, which is supported by the Local Emergency Planning Committee, will also include a food drive. The City is asking event-goers to bring non-perishable food items as “admission” to the event, with the food benefitting “Feeding South Dakota.”

“It’s a very popular event and we work to host it every few years,” said Ria Harper of the City’s Solid Waste Division. “It’s a great opportunity to get rid of materials and chemicals that have been sitting around the house, yard and garage...” “...The public can bring these items to the event for safe disposal. We don’t want these items getting dumped down the drain or disposed of in the environment.”

Materials that the public is encouraged to bring include household items. Business or commercial items will not be accepted.

Acceptable items include aerosols; spot removers; pool chemicals; antifreeze; pest control chemicals; oil based paints/stains; lawn and garden chemicals; latex paint, household solvents; hobby chemicals and disinfectants. Items not accepted include ammunition and explosives; agricultural chemicals; E-waste, medical waste, lead acid batteries; tires and clean and used oil.

For a complete list of acceptable and non-acceptable items and information, visit https://www.rcgov.org/news/household-hazardous-waste-7087.html or call 605-355-3496.

